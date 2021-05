Kuhl (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's start against the Royals.

Kuhl had been on the injured list since April 22 due to right shoulder soreness, but he made a pair of rehab starts and will now return to the major-league club. In his two appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis, the right-hander allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out nine in 6.1 innings.