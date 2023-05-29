Kuhl (0-3) took the loss Sunday against the Royals after allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two over 1.2 innings of work.

Kuhl was looking to recreate a similar performance as he had Friday against the Royals after locking down the first save of his career but could not do so. He blew the save in the eighth inning after allowing a game-tying home run to Edward Olivares and then a fielding error in the ninth would lead to the Royals walking things off. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect the late-game appearances to become a trend for Kuhl, who was likely only called upon in that spot because Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey and Carl Edwards had pitched three of the past four days. The 30-year-old owns a 7.90 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 24:17 K:BB over 27.1 innings.