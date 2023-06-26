Kuhl was released by the Nationals on Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Kuhl passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment Saturday and will now head back into free agency. The 30-year-old right-hander signed a minor-league contract with Washington in February and went on to post a rough 8.45 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 31:28 K:BB across 38.1 major-league innings.