Kuhl (0-1) took the loss Sunday against Pittsburgh, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts across four innings.

Kuhl was thrust into Sunday's contest in the third inning after Michael Soroka exited after throwing three pitches due to shoulder soreness. Kuhl surrendered a three-run home run to Joey Bart in the fourth inning and left the contest following the sixth inning as the White Sox trailed 4-3, resulting in the loss. Since being called up June 14, Kuhl has appeared in seven games and tossed 21.1 innings, compiling a 5.06 ERA and a 20:14 K:BB.