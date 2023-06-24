The Nationals designated Kuhl for assignment Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Kuhl was lit up for four earned runs over one inning of work during Friday's game against the Padres, and that performance was apparently the last straw for Washington. Kuhl holds an ugly 8.45 ERA and 1.96 WHIP through 38.1 innings this season and will now look to right the ship in the minors.