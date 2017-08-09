Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Tosses quality start in win over Tigers
Kuhl (5-7) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk across six innings in Tuesday's win over the Tigers. He struck out six.
Kuhl was scoreless through five innings before some trouble in the sixth, when he allowed three runs on three hits, a wild pitch and a hit batsman. He was able to close out the frame and departed with a lead that the bullpen upheld. It was the seventh time in the last eight starts that Kuhl had given up three runs or fewer -- a streak that has brought his ERA to 4.53. He will look to continue his recent success Sunday against the Blue Jays.
