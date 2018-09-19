Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Undergoes elbow surgery
Kuhl underwent elbow surgery Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
After getting a second opinion on his elbow following a setback last week, Kuhl elected to go the surgical route. He initially suffered a forearm strain near the end of June and was attempting to make a return before the end of the 2018 season when he felt tightness in his arm while throwing off flat ground earlier this month. More details regarding this procedure and a timetable for his eventual return will come to light in the near future once the Pirates release the details.
