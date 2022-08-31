De Jong allowed two hits with no strikeouts or walks across 1.2 innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Brewers.

De Jong was shaky in the final frame, allowing a double and a single to the first two batters he faced. However, he induced a double play to escape the jam, end the game and tally his first career save. Wil Crowe is still the likeliest reliever to pick up save chances while David Bednar (back) is sidelined, but Crowe took the loss after serving up two homers Monday so was likely unavailable. De Jong has only a 46:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings for the season, but he has maintained a 1.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.