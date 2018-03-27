Pirates' Colin Moran: In lineup for Grapefruit League finale
Moran will bat seventh and start at third base Tuesday in the Pirates' Grapefruit League finale against the Phillies, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The lineup features all of the Pirates' projected regulars and looks like a template for what they'll roll out Opening Day in Detroit, save for Ivan Nova replacing Jameson Taillon as the club's starting pitcher and Adam Frazier serving as the designated hitter in place of David Freese. There may be room for Moran and David Freese in the lineup at the two corner spots when southpaws are on the mound for the opposition given Josh Bell's vulnerability against left-handed pitching, but it will be Moran who receives the bulk of the starts at third base this season. Moran has displayed solid bat-to-ball skills throughout his minor-league career and improved his long-term fantasy outlook by altering his launch angle last season, which resulted in a big breakthrough in the power department. The 25-year-old looks like an interesting target for fantasy owners mining for high-upside players in the later rounds of drafts.
More News
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Sees both positives and negatives•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Prepping for starting role at third base•
-
Pirates' Colin Moran: Dealt to Pirates•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Could see reps in left field•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Activated from DL•
-
Astros' Colin Moran: Rehab assignment on deck•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...