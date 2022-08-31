site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Colin Moran: Sits against southpaw
Moran isn't starting Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Moran will retreat to the bench since left-hander Jose Quintana is on the mound for St. Louis on Wednesday. Donovan Solano is starting at first base and batting cleanup.
