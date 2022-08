Moran is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

The lefty-hitting Moran could end up filling the large side of a platoon at first base while Joey Votto (shoulder), Mike Moustakas (calf) and Matt Reynolds (hip) are on the shelf, but Moran will find himself out of the lineup versus a right-hander (Dakota Hudson) in the second game of the series. Donovan Solano will replace Moran at first base.