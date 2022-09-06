site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Colin Moran: Loses 40-man roster spot
Moran was designated for assignment Tuesday.
He was hitting .208/.345/.375 with one home run and eight strikeouts over his last 24 at-bats. The move clears a spot for Albert Almora on the active roster.
