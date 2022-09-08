site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Colin Moran: Released by Cincinnati
RotoWire Staff
Sep 8, 2022
11:47 am ET
Moran was released by the Reds on Thursday.
Moran lost his spot on Cincinnati's 40-man roster Tuesday and will part ways with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The 29-year-old appeared in 42 games with the Reds this year and hit .211 with five home runs, 23 RBI and 11 runs.
