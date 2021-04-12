Fowler went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Sunday's 7-1 victory over the Cubs.

He also made a fine running grab in center field. Sunday's effort was particularly important because Fowler has struggled for the most part in in 2021. The double was his first extra-base hit and lifted his slash line to .222/.286/.278 in 21 plate appearances. Fellow center fielder Anthony Alford is still looking for his first hit after 15 at-bats, but there has been discussion of moving Bryan Reynolds from left field to center in an effort to keep Phillip Evans in the lineup after Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist) returns.