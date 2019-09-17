The Commissioner's Office will immediately place Vazquez on the restricted list following his arrest Tuesday, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

Vazquez has been charged in Lee County, Florida with one count of computer pornography, solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. Pirates president Frank Coonelly released a statement saying, "Today we were made aware of an active law enforcement investigation involving Felipe Vazquez and his subsequent arrest. We take this matter, and these charges in particular, extremely seriously. We have informed the Commissioner's Office of the investigation and arrest. The Commissioner's Office will immediately place Felipe Vazquez on administrative leave (and, as a result, restricted list) pursuant to the Joint MLB/MLBPA policy. We need to be respectful to all involved and the ongoing legal proceeding. As a result, the organization, our staff and players cannot comment any further at this time."