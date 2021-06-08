Vazquez will face prison sentencing in about three months after a Westmoreland County (Pa.) jury found him guilty on 15 counts stemming from a sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, Rich Cholodofsky of TribLive.com reports.

The 29-year-old Vazquez's baseball career was already believed to be over at the time he was arrested in September 2019, and his conviction makes the matter official. According to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, Vazquez will remain on MLB's restricted list while he serves his prison term. He'll be tethered to the Pirates without pay until the four-year, $22 million extension he signed in January 2018 expires after the current season.