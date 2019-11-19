Pirates' Felipe Vazquez: Facing 21 new charges
Florida prosecutors filed 21 new charges against Vazquez on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Police seized an iPhone and a MacBook Pro they say belonged to Vazquez, and a search of those devices led to the additional charges; 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a single charge of corruption of minors. Vazquez was originally arrested in September for engaging in sexual activity with a minor and was subsequently placed on the restricted list by MLB. He is being held without bail.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....