Play

Vazquez won't be available to pitch Friday against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Vazquez pitched the last two days and three of the last four days, so manager Clint Hurdle will look elsewhere should a save opportunity arise Friday. Keone Kela and Richard Rodriguez are also said to be unavailable, leaving the Pirates without most of their typical higher-leverage options out of the bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories