Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Drives in lone run Tuesday
Cervelli went 1-for-3 with an RBI double against Arizona on Tuesday.
He has just two hits (both doubles) in his last 35 at-bats. With backup Elias Diaz back in the fold, however, Cervelli figures to see more time off and hopefully avoid the slump he's currently playing through. After drawing one walk in his prior 15 games, he's walked in each of his last two games, a good sign he's finally seeing the ball better.
