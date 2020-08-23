Cervelli was removed from Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals for undisclosed reasons, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cervelli started behind the plate in Game 2 of the twin bill, but he was replaced in the field by Jorge Alfaro after flying out to right field during the second inning. The Marlins should update his status in the near future.
