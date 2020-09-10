Cervelli (concussion) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Thursday.
Cervelli was said to have been making progress in his recovery from a concussion he sustained in late August, but his placement on the 45-day injured list will end his regular season. If the Marlins qualify for the postseason, it's unclear whether Cervelli would be able to return at any point. Jorge Alfaro should continue to serve as the Marlins' primary catcher for the remainder of the season with Chad Wallach serving in a depth role.
More News
-
Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Shifts to 10-day IL•
-
Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Showing improvement•
-
Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Out with concussion•
-
Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Makes early exit•
-
Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Heads to bench•
-
Marlins' Francisco Cervelli: Sitting out series finale•