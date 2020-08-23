Cervelli was placed on the 7-day concussion list after Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Cervelli apparently took a shot to the head and was forced to exit Saturday's nightcap after two frames. Jorge Alfaro is off the injured list and should see the bulk of the starts behind the plate, but the Marlins will still need to add another catcher to the roster Sunday.