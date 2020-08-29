Cervelli (concussion) told a Marlins employee Saturday that he's feeling better in his recovery from the head injury, but the veteran catcher remains without a clear timeline to rejoin the active roster, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. "It sounds like [Saturday] was a great day for him, and he was upbeat, feeling good," manager Don Mattingly said of Cervelli. "We're hoping that trend continues."

While the news that Cervelli is making positive progress after being diagnosed with a concussion Aug. 23 offers some encouragement about his status, the 34-year-old's lengthy history of head injuries likely means the Marlins won't rush him back into action. Chad Wallach is poised to serve as the primary backup to Jorge Alfaro while Cervelli is on the shelf.