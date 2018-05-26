Cervelli went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBI in Pittsburgh's 8-1 victory over St. Louis on Friday.

The veteran backstop just continues to rake, as his latest explosive offensive effort brought his slash line up to a ridiculous .283/.401/.535 through 127 at-bats. That's not a huge sample size, but it's enough of one at this point to where Cervelli has been functioning as one of the best-hitting catchers in the league for a significant stretch. It might not last the entire season, but for now, there's no reason to stop riding this train.