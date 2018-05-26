Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Drives in three against Cardinals
Cervelli went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBI in Pittsburgh's 8-1 victory over St. Louis on Friday.
The veteran backstop just continues to rake, as his latest explosive offensive effort brought his slash line up to a ridiculous .283/.401/.535 through 127 at-bats. That's not a huge sample size, but it's enough of one at this point to where Cervelli has been functioning as one of the best-hitting catchers in the league for a significant stretch. It might not last the entire season, but for now, there's no reason to stop riding this train.
More News
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Injury doesn't appear to be serious•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Held out of lineup Thursday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Exits with hand discomfort•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Day off Friday•
-
Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Returns to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.