Pirates' Francisco Cervelli: Remains out Tuesday
Cervelli (jaw) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Cervelli was hit in the jaw by a foul ball over the weekend, and the issue remains bothersome enough to keep him on the bench for a third straight game. Elias Diaz will once again start behind the dish and hit fifth in his place. Cervelli will remain a day-to-day case heading into Wednesday's series finale.
