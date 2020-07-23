Martin made the Opening Day roster and will serve as the team's fourth outfielder.
He spent the majority of summer camp in Altoona, making his addition a bit surprising. Martin is only an injury away from potentially seeing playing time while Gregory Polanco (illness) recovers from COVID 19. Pittsburgh has also used Phillip Evans, Jose Osuna and Cole Tucker in the outfield. The 24-year-old has surpassed 20 steals and 20 homers in the minors and now that he's recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, stolen bases seem to be his most likely area to help in fantasy categories.