Martin signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Martin posted a .938 OPS with 32 homers at Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization in 2022 before spending 2023 playing in Korea. The 28-year-old outfielder has a career .588 OPS over parts of three major-league seasons, with his last action in the big leagues coming in 2021 with the Rangers. Martin will compete for a reserve outfielder role but will probably wind up at Triple-A Salt Lake.