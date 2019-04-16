Martin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Martin appears to have played his way into a large-side platoon role in the corner outfield, but he's ran into some bad luck with the opposing pitching schedule lately. With the Pirates facing a lefty starter (Matthew Boyd) for the fourth time in seven games, Martin will head to bench while Pablo Reyes and J.B. Shuck man left and right field, respectively.

