The Pirates recalled Bae from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Bae began the season on the injured list with a hip issue and was optioned once healthy. He's earned a promotion following a terrific run at Indianapolis, though, during which he sported a .367/.479/.551 batting line with four home runs and seven stolen bases over 27 games. Bae is capable at a handful of positions but is mostly a second baseman and center fielder. He could see semi-regular duty.