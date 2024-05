Bae is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

The lefty-hitting Bae will give way to the right-handed-hitting Michael Taylor in center field while the Tigers send southpaw Tarik Skubal to the bump for the first game of the day. Bae should be back in the starting nine for the second game, when right-hander Keider Montero will start for Detroit.