Mets' Ji Hwan Bae: Outrighted to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Bae was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Bae was claimed off waivers by the Mets in early November, but his time with the team could be brief. He could still have the opportunity to regain his roster spot with a strong showing this spring.
