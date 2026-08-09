Brewers' Ji Hwan Bae: Signs with Milwaukee

The Brewers signed Bae to a minor-league contract and added him to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Twins.

Bae was part of the Brewers' taxi squad to begin the day but ended up being activated after shortstop Cooper Pratt (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list shortly before first pitch. With Pratt on the shelf, Joey Ortiz (neck) and David Hamilton are expected to serve as the Brewers' main options at shortstop, while Bae will bolster the club's bench. The 27-year-old has seen big-league action in each of the previous four seasons but had spent the entire 2026 campaign at the Triple-A level in the Mets organization before he was released earlier this month. Bae produced a .257/.360/.368 slash line with five home runs and 36 steals in 91 games at Triple-A and made starts at second base and all three outfield positions.