Bae will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Giants, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bae will stick in the starting nine for the second time in three games and may end up getting a look in the strong side of a platoon in center field with the right-handed-hitting Michael Taylor, who is on the bench Thursday and has been withheld from the lineup in four straight matchups versus righties. After being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Bae impressed in his 2024 big-league debut later that night in the Pirates' 7-6 win over San Francisco, going 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI.