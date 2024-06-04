Bae was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with an unspecified injury, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports.

Bae presumably suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, during which he went 1-for-5 with a strikeout. It's unclear how long the 24-year-old will be sidelined, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the active roster June 13. Jack Suwiniski was called up in a corresponding move and should see regularly playing time going forward, especially since Michael Taylor was also placed on the paternity list.