Bae (hand) will start in left field and bat leadoff in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

Bae jammed the ring finger on his right hand when he was picked off while sliding back into third base during Sunday's game against the Tigers, but he needed just one day off to heal up from the injury. With Tommy Pham, Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds expected to form Pittsburgh's preferred starting outfield trio from left to right heading into Opening Day, Bae is competing with Billy Cook, Jack Suwinski, Joshua Palacios, DJ Stewart and Nick Solak for one or two reserve outfielder roles this spring. The 25-year-old Bae's elite speed could make him a useful asset off the bench, though the fact that he has two minor-league options remaining could compel the Pirates to send him to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the season so he can receive steady at-bats.