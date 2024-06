Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Friday that Bae (wrist) won't grip a bat for 10 to 14 days, MLB.com reports.

Bae landed on the injured list Tuesday with a right wrist sprain and won't be ready to return after the minimum 10 days. His ongoing absence should allow Jack Suwinski to hold down the strong side of a platoon in center field for the foreseeable future.