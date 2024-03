Bae (hip) is currently limited to playing catch and doing some advanced workouts in the weight room, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bae -- who is working his way back from a left hip flexor injury -- will be re-evaluated later this week to see if he can up his activities. It would seem as though his availability for Opening Day is very much in question, but more should be known by the end of the week.