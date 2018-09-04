Pirates' Kevin Kramer: Earns promotion to Pirates
The Pirates recalled Kramer from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
General manager Neal Huntington said on his Sunday radio show it wouldn't be fair to recall Kramer if he were only going to play sporadically. At the same time, Huntington also said that Colin Moran and Adam Frazier will see extensive time at third base and second base in September, the two positions Kramer plays. Kramer had an OPS breakout season in 2017 (.850 OPS) and has continued hitting this year. He slashed .311/.365/.492 with 15 homers and 13 stolen bases at Triple-A. While he probably won't see consistent action, he'll likely get an opportunity to show off his skills for 2019.
