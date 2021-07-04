Kramer was traded from the Pirates to the Brewers on Sunday in exchange for left-hander Nathan Kirby, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Kramer had a slim chance to break camp with the Pirates this spring, but he was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the year. He hit .196 with three home runs, 22 RBI and 19 runs across 51 minor-league games, and he'll now serve as organizational depth for the Brewers. The 27-year-old made appearances with the Pirates in 2018 and 2019, and he could join the big-league club in a depth role at some point.