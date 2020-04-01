Pirates' Kevin Kramer: May need to wait for chance
Kramer is likely to start the 2020 season playing for Triple-A Indianapolis.
He had a decent camp, batting .333 in 15 March at-bats, but he still faces plenty of competition as a utility player. He also has a pair of minor-league options remaining. Kramer moved back and forth between the infield and outfield during Grapefruit League play, showing some of the versatility that could give him an eventual shot in the big leagues. Playing primarily as a second baseman in the minors, he's shown extra-base pop with a career slash line of .286/.357/.429. At 26, however, time is running out for him to make a name for himself, at least with the Pittsburgh organization. He's struck out 37 times in 79 career at-bats at the major-league level.
