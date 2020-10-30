Kramer (hip) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to the minors Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Kramer missed the entirety of the 2020 season due to hip surgery, a procedure he underwent back in May. He was expected to be able to resume baseball activities within six months of the surgery, so he should be ready to go by next season. He's evidently not a major part of the Pirates' 2021 plans, though that's hardly a surprise given that he owns a .152/.222/.165 slash lin in 90 career big-league plate appearances.