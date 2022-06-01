Kramer retired from professional baseball after he was released by the Brewers last August, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

A 2015 second-round pick of the Pirates, Kramer appeared in 43 games with the big club between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, slashing a collective .152/.222/.165 over 90 plate appearances. He then spent the next season and a half in Pittsburgh's minor-league system before he was dealt to Milwaukee last July. Even though he got on base at a .379 clip during his time at Triple-A Nashville, Milwaukee ultimately elected to release him just over a month after acquiring him. Rather than pursuing work with another organization or in a foreign league, the 28-year-old instead elected to hang up his cleats and start his own solar power firm.