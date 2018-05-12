Moroff got the start at second base and hit leadoff Friday, going 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in an 11-2 win over the Giants.

The blast was his second in 13 games since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, but Moroff's .241/.267/.483 slash line and 1;14 BB:K remain lackluster. The 24-year-old will continue splitting time at the keystone with Adam Frazier until Josh Harrison (hand) is able to return to action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories