Pirates' Max Moroff: Pops second homer Friday
Moroff got the start at second base and hit leadoff Friday, going 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in an 11-2 win over the Giants.
The blast was his second in 13 games since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, but Moroff's .241/.267/.483 slash line and 1;14 BB:K remain lackluster. The 24-year-old will continue splitting time at the keystone with Adam Frazier until Josh Harrison (hand) is able to return to action.
