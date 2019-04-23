Burdi has a strained biceps tendon and flexor mass but may be able to avoid surgery, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Burdi appeared to suffer a serious injury Monday against the Diamondbacks, going down in obvious pain after throwing a pitch. An MRI revealed no full tear or fracture, so he appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario. He's out indefinitely, and the Pirates would be wise to treat him with caution, as he's thrown just 21 innings since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017.