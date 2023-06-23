Gonzales was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Gonzales will join the Pirates in Miami ahead of their three-game series with the Marlins and will be set to make his major-league debut. The 24-year-old has produced a .257 average with six homers, 27 RBI, 38 runs and a stolen base over 218 at-bats in 57 games in Triple-A this season. Gonzales was selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft and is one of the top prospects in Pittsburgh's system, so he'll likely get an extended look in the league.