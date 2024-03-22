Gonzales was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Gonzales entered camp with a chance to claim the starting job at second base, though he always appeared to be on the outside looking in. Positively, he struck out only 16.7 percent of the time across 36 plate appearances in Grapefruit League action. Gonzales should make his way back to Pittsburgh at some point in 2024, but for now, Liover Peguero and Jared Triolo are the top candidates to get plate appearances at the keystone.