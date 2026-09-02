Gonzales went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 13-12 win over the Giants.

Getting a rare start at DH and hitting cleanup, Gonzales was one of five Pirates with multiple hits on the night. The 27-year-old infielder has been swinging a hot bat all season, and over his last 20 games he's slashing .333/.435/.403 with five doubles, two steals, six runs and eight RBI. Gonzales still doesn't offer much power, however -- his homer drought stands at 33 games, and he has just six long balls in 536 plate appearances on the year.