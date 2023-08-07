The Pirates optioned Gonzales to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Gonzales lost his spot on the 26-man active roster when the Pirates needed to make room for first baseman Alfonso Rivas, whom the team acquired from the Padres on Tuesday. Before the demotion to Triple-A, Gonzales had already seemingly lost hold of a regular role in the middle infield, as Liover Peguero and Alika Williams emerged as the Bucs' primary options at second base and shortstop, respectively. Gonzales turned in a .216/.268/.353 with two home runs and no stolen bases over 112 plate appearances with Pittsburgh in his first stint in the big leagues.