Gonzales went 2-for-3, hitting one double and scoring once in Pittsburgh's lost 9-8 to Baltimore on Thursday.

Gonzalez is in a fierce competition for one of the final spots on the Opening Day roster, as the 2020 first-round pick is battling with Liover Peguero and Ji Hwan Bae for a utility infield job. Through a handful of spring-training at-bats, he's hitting .300, but he'll need to consistently maintain that success after hitting just .209 last season across 35 games.