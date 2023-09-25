The Pirates plan to recall Gonzales from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of their three-game series in Philadelphia that begins Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After receiving his first call-up to the big leagues in late June, Gonzales received a look in an everyday role in the middle infield but slashed a lowly .216/.268/.353 in 112 plate appearances before being optioned back to Triple-A in early August. Though he'll be back with the Pirates for the final week of the season, Gonzales may only be on hand as a depth option behind the likes of Ji Hwan Bae, Jared Triolo and Liover Peguero.